‘Zero tolerance for it’ – More antisemitic flyers found in Nassau communities

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman today denounced antisemitic flyers that have been found tossed on lawns and placed on windshields of cars in several communities.

The communities include Rockville Centre and Oceanside over the past few days.

Police say they are stepping up increased patrols around synagogues. They say they have eyewitness accounts and are looking for a white Prius that was spotted distributing the flyers.

Officials told News 12 that the flyers are linked back to Goyim Defense League – a video platform that streams antisemitic content. On the bottom of the flyers is printed: “These flyers were distributed randomly and without malicious intent."

"We have a zero tolerance for it, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure there is an arrest at the end of the day," said Ryder.

Blakeman said this wasn’t a freedom of speech issue and said the flyers are creating an “atmosphere of terror.” Similar instances were recently reported in Long Beach and again in Rockville Centre.

