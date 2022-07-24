Levittown road renamed after NYPD officer slain 51 years ago

An NYPD officer from Long Island who was killed on duty was honored with a street renaming Sunday in Levitown.

NYPD Officer Robert Denton was killed 51 years ago while on patrol for the 73rd Precinct.

His hometown honored Officer Denton by dedicating Abby Lane in his memory.

Last year Officer Denton's friend Ron Bellistri said he tried to get a street renamed near the precinct, but a local community board rejected the application.

Belistri then reached out to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman who approved the street renaming.

“If New York City wouldn't do it, then his hometown will do it,” Blakeman

