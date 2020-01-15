Dina Lohan returns to court on DWI, leaving the scene of a crash charges

Wind ADVISORY in effect for:
Northern Nassau, NY
Northern Queens, NY
Northwest Suffolk, NY
Dina Lohan returns to court on DWI, leaving the scene of a crash chargesPosted: Updated:
Dina Lohan was back in court Wednesday after being accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash.
Police say the North Merrick native was leaving a parking lot in Merrick when her Mercedes hit a Honda on Saturday night.
MORE: Police: Dina Lohan arrested in North Merrick for DWI, leaving crash scene
The driver of the Honda followed Lohan home, where police arrested her.
Police say Lohan was found in her car with the engine running. They say she was slurring her speech, was unsteady on her feet and fell.
A criminal complaint says Lohan accused the officer of pushing her. Lohan was also arrested on DWI charges back in 2013.
