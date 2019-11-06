Police: 2 rescued after car plunges into Port Washington pool

Posted: Updated:

Two people had to be rescued after the car they were in plunged into a Port Washington pool.

Officials say the out-of-control Nissan SUV in the Village of Flower Hill veered off Port Washington Boulevard and smashed through a fence before landing in the pool around 10 a.m.

News 12 obtained video of the Nissan, which landed in the shallow end of the backyard pool on Sunnyvale Road.

Homeowner Deborah Wrynn says two older people were inside the vehicle and couldn't get out. EMS had to pull them from the car and brought them to the hospital in an ambulance.

They were not seriously injured. It’s not yet clear how the driver lost control.

 

