Police: 2 rescued after car plunges into Port Washington poolPosted: Updated:
Two people had to be rescued after the car they were in plunged into a Port Washington pool.
Officials say the out-of-control Nissan SUV in the Village of Flower Hill veered off Port Washington Boulevard and smashed through a fence before landing in the pool around 10 a.m.
News 12 obtained video of the Nissan, which landed in the shallow end of the backyard pool on Sunnyvale Road.
Homeowner Deborah Wrynn says two older people were inside the vehicle and couldn't get out. EMS had to pull them from the car and brought them to the hospital in an ambulance.
They were not seriously injured. It’s not yet clear how the driver lost control.
NewsMore>>
Nassau authorities: Raid nets largest fentanyl seizure in Nassau County history
Nassau authorities: Raid nets largest fentanyl seizure in Nassau County historyLaw enforcement sources say about 400 grams of almost pure fentanyl was seized from an apartment in Hempstead – the largest seizure of fentanyl in Nassau County history.Law enforcement sources say about 400 grams of almost pure fentanyl was seized from an apartment in Hempstead – the largest seizure of fentanyl in Nassau County history.
Police: 2 rescued after car plunges into Port Washington pool
Police: 2 rescued after car plunges into Port Washington poolTwo people had to be rescued after the car they were in plunged into a Port Washington pool.Two people had to be rescued after the car they were in plunged into a Port Washington pool.
It's Winter Weather Awareness Week!
It's Winter Weather Awareness Week!The National Weather Service is promoting winter weather awareness during the first full week of November. Are you winter ready?The National Weather Service is promoting winter weather awareness during the first full week of November. Are you winter ready?
Clavin says he’s ready to root out corruption in Hempstead; Gillen not conceding
Clavin says he’s ready to root out corruption in Hempstead; Gillen not concedingRepublican Don Clavin claimed victory in the race for Hempstead town supervisor, but Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen has not yet conceded – saying the race is too close to call.Republican Don Clavin claimed victory in the race for Hempstead town supervisor, but Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen has not yet conceded – saying the race is too close to call.
Roosevelt man accused of peering under stalls in a women's restroom
Roosevelt man accused of peering under stalls in a women's restroomA Roosevelt man is facing serious charges after allegedly entered a secure Verizon communications building in Garden City and spied on women in the bathroom.A Roosevelt man is facing serious charges after allegedly entered a secure Verizon communications building in Garden City and spied on women in the bathroom.
SlideshowsGalleriesMore>>
Thousands from across the world make way toward finish line in NYC Marathon
Thousands from across the world make way toward finish line in NYC MarathonMore than 50,000 runners are crossing through the five boroughs for the 49th annual New York City Marathon.More than 50,000 runners are crossing through the five boroughs for the 49th annual New York City Marathon.
Mets manager Carlos Beltran through the years
Mets manager Carlos Beltran through the yearsCarlos Beltran is back in Queens. After seven seasons with the Mets as a player, he will return to manage the team, replacing Mickey Callaway. Take a look back at Beltran's journey that led him back to a major league dugout.Carlos Beltran is back in Queens. After seven seasons with the Mets as a player, he will return to manage the team, replacing Mickey Callaway. Take a look back at Beltran's journey that led him back to a major league dugout.
Dog Day Fridays for Nov. 1
Dog Day Fridays for Nov. 1This week's dogs are up for adoption at Bobbi and the Strays. The shelter is located at 2 Rider Place in Freeport. Their phone number is (516) 378-4340.This week's dogs are up for adoption at Bobbi and the Strays. The shelter is located at 2 Rider Place in Freeport. Their phone number is (516) 378-4340.
Your 2019 Fall Storm Photos
Your 2019 Fall Storm PhotosCheck out some photos from the Halloween night storm.Check out some photos from the Halloween night storm.
What fun T-shirt will Stone Grissom wear?
What fun T-shirt will Stone Grissom wear?News 12's Stone Grissom is dishin' some fun T-shirts during his award-winning Dishin' Long Island segments! What fun shirt will he wear next?News 12's Stone Grissom is dishin' some fun T-shirts during his award-winning Dishin' Long Island segments! What fun shirt will he wear next?