Small plane makes emergency landing at Robert Moses

Coastal Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Northern Nassau, NY
Northwest Suffolk, NY
Southern Nassau, NY
Southern Queens, NY
Coastal Flood STATEMENT in effect for:
Northeast Suffolk, NY
Freon 22 detected in 2 Glen Cove drinking water wells
Two drinking water wells have been shut down after they were found to contain Freon 22.
Islanders to return to Coliseum to play part time
Gov. Cuomo announced that over the next three seasons, the NHL team will split its home games between the Coliseum and Barclay’s Center.
Weather: Rain, light snow may make for messy morning commute
Here's your latest News 12 weather update.
Man testifies against officer on trial for assault
A man who says a Rockville Center police officer attacked him and his brother took the stand Monday in the officer's trial.
Plan details NY state's vision for offshore wind energy
According to the state report, an offshore wind farm would result in a $6 billion industry and would employ 5,000 people by 2028.
Cheddar afternoon business report for Jan. 29, 2018
Two giants in the beverage industry are combining to bring some popular brands under one roof. Keurig Green Mountain and Dr. Pepper Snapple will come together to create Keurig-Doctor Pepper.
Town's pay hikes, touted as equality-driven, went mostly to men
New pay hikes in the Town of Oyster Bay are not sitting well with some workers and taxpayers.
FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.
Charges dropped for veteran involved in confrontation with police
Charges were dropped Monday against a 73-year-old Air Force veteran from Baldwin who had been charged with assault, harassment and resisting arrest for an incident involving Nassau County police officers.
Long Island Talks Trump: Alternative Facts
Long Island Talks Trump: Alternative FactsNews 12 Long Island's Stone Grissom asks residents how they feel about some of the president's disputed claims.
60th annual Grammy Awards
James Corden hosts the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.
Dog Day Fridays for Jan. 26
This week's dogs are up for adoption at Bideawee. The shelter's number is (631) 684-0079. It is located at 118 Old Country Road in Westhampton.
Birthday Smiles
It's a celebration! Is your or a loved one's birthday coming up? Let us know! Send us your photos and you could end up on air and News12.com!
The sights of the XFL's wild inaugural season in 2001
The XFL is set for a surprising second life under WWE leader Vince McMahon. McMahon announced the return of the much-maligned league that spawned He Hate Me and flamed out in 2001 after one wild season.
PHOTOS: Unified North, South Korean women's ice hockey team
24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. Images via Getty.
Dog Day Fridays for Jan. 19
This week's dogs were up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue. The shelter's phone number is (516) 462-9454. They can also be contacted via email - ruffhouserescue@gmail.com.
President Trump's first year in office
Here's a look at President Trump's first year in office.
#LIWinterShots
News 12 Long Island wants to see your #LIWinterShots all season long!
Dog Day Fridays for Jan. 12
This week's dogs are up for adoption at the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter. The shelter is located at 300 Horseblock Rd. in Brookhaven. Their phone number is (631) 451-6950.
